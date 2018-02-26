Mariners' Felix Hernandez: X-rays come back clean
Hernandez didn't suffer any structural damage to his arm after being hit by a line drive Monday against the Cubs, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez received x-rays after a line drive struck his right arm during Monday's game. Fortunately, it doesn't look like the righty suffered a serious injury after the incident. Hernandez will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis, so more information regarding his status and eventual return should be available in the near future.
