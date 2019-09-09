Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Yields 11 runs

Hernandez (1-6) allowed 11 runs (seven earned) on seven hits with two walks and one strikeout across two innings while taking a loss against the Astros on Sunday.

This was an ugly outing all around for the Mariners, as the pitching staff gave up 21 runs, but Hernandez could take a bulk of the blame. The right-hander isn't the same pitcher at 33 years old, and since returning from a lat injury in late August, he is 0-2 with a 8.04 ERA across four starts. He also gave up seven runs in each of his two outings prior to hitting the injured list. The final result is an ugly season stat line -- 6.96 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 54.1 innings. Hernandez will look to get on track at home against the White Sox in his next outing Saturday.