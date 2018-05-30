Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Yields five more runs in no-decision
Hernandez allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.
Hernandez had allowed just two runs through five frames before running into trouble when he came back out for the sixth. He left with the bases loaded and no one out, and the bullpen allowed all three runs to score to push the former Cy Young winner's ERA up to 5.83. It's been a turbulent stretch of late, as Hernandez has allowed at least four earned runs in six or fewer innings in four of his last five outings to go along with a pedestrian 29:16 K:BB in 33.2 innings in May. He'll try to right the ship Sunday against the Rays.
