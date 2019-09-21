Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Yields five runs in loss

Hernandez (1-7) allowed five runs on eight hits with two walks and three strikeouts across five innings to take a loss against the Orioles on Friday.

Although he did pitch well in his last outing, overall, the former AL Cy Young Award winner continues to limp to the finish line. He's yielded at least five runs in four of his last eight outings, which dates back to before his injury in May. He's only made 14 starts, so those performances are hurting his numbers more than they would in a usual year. Still, it's clear Hernandez is far from the pitcher he used to be. He owns a 6.51 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, .296 batting average against and 54 strikeouts in 66.1 innings this season. He'll end this disappointing year with an outing at home against the Athletics on Thursday.