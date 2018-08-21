Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Yields four earned to Astros

Hernandez didn't factor into the decision against the Astros on Monday, giving up four earned runs on five hits over six innings, striking out six and walking two in Seattle's eventual 7-4 victory.

Hernandez only missed a quality start by one run in this contest, as he got the start with James Paxton on the disabled list due to a forearm injury. Paxton could need to miss one more turn in the rotation as he rehabs from the injury, in which case Hernandez could get another opportunity to fill the void, but the veteran right-hander is supposed to move back to a relief role once the Big Maple makes his return.