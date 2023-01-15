Celesten signed with the Mariners on Sunday for $4.7 million, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Padres catcher Ethan Salas is seen as the top real-life prospect in the class, due to the safety of his hit tool and his catcher defense, but Celesten is the most appealing fantasy prospect in this year's J-15 international signing class. The 17-year-old Dominican shortstop has plus speed and plus raw power, and scouts believe the switch hitter can stick at the six. The big question will be whether Celesten hits enough for any of that to matter, so he is a pure lottery ticket in dynasty first-year player drafts.