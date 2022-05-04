Abad signed a minor-league contract with Mariners and is expected to report to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Tacoma broadcaster Mike Curto reports.

A veteran of 400 career MLB appearances, Abad will make his return to affiliate ball with the Mariners organization after beginning the season with the Mexican League's Saraperos de Saltillo. The 36-year-old lefty's most recent big-league action came with Baltimore last season, when Abad posted a 5.60 ERA and 1.70 WHIP across 17.2 innings.