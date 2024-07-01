Speier (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
The left-hander was able to throw off a mound Saturday without issue, and he'll continue advancing in his recovery with Tuesday's session. Speier may only need to throw a couple of bullpen sessions before he's deemed ready for a rehab assignment, although further clarity should be gleaned following Tuesday's activity.
