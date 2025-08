Speier threw a clean eighth inning with no strikeouts in Saturday's 6-4 extra-innings loss to Texas.

Speier ran his streak of scoreless outings up to eight, and he's also yielded just one earned run over his last 15 appearances. The 30-year-old left-hander remains a crucial part of Seattle's high-leverage picture, working to a pristine 0.69 ERA, 0.62 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB over his last 13 innings.