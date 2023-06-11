Speier (2-1) recorded the win over the Angels on Saturday, retiring the only batter he faced on a strikeout to close out the fifth inning.

What might seem like an easy win on the surface actually took some doing from Speier. The southpaw worked through an eight-pitch encounter with Shohei Ohtani that saw the two-way star work the count to 3-2 before fouling off a pair of sinkers and finally go down looking, leaving men stranded on second and third in the process. Speier has proven a highly effective addition to the Mariners bullpen, now posting eight consecutive scoreless appearances and generating an impressive 20:2 K:BB to go along with a 2.38 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and seen holds across 22.2 innings.