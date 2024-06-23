Speier (shoulder) has started his throwing program and will soon progress to throwing bullpen sessions, MLB.com reports.
Speier has apparently moved through his catch sessions without setbacks thus far, so the next phase of his recovery could be imminent. Once Speier has thrown some bullpen sessions without issue, he'll be sent on a rehab assignment of yet-to-be-determined duration.
