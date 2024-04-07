Speier is dealing with neck discomfort but plans to be available to pitch Sunday against the Brewers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Speier pitched through the discomfort Saturday but issued two walks while recording just one out, so the Mariners may play it safe and give him a day or two to rest up. It doesn't appear to be a serious concern at this point, and the left-hander should be considered day-to-day.