Speier (shoulder) started the ACL Mariners' loss to the ACL Giants on Monday, firing a scoreless inning during which he allowed a hit and did not record any walks or strikeouts.

Speier got through the opening frame with minimal trouble while completing his second scoreless inning in as many rehab outings. The left-hander completed the first installment of his assignment with Triple-A Tacoma, and previous reports indicated Speier was likely to be activated ahead of the start of the second half of the season Friday if Monday's appearance didn't produce any setbacks.