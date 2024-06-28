Share Video

Speier (shoulder) is set to throw off a mound Saturday, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

Speier will pitch off a mound for the first time since being being placed on the IL on June 1, marking a significant step in his recovery from a shoulder strain. He'll likely need to complete a few bullpen sessions before being sent on a minor-league rehab assignment.

