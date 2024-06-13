Speier (shoulder) is no longer experiencing discomfort and is slated to begin playing catch soon, MLB.com reports.

Speier went on the injured list June 1 with a retroactive designation to May 30 after suddenly beginning to feel persistent pain in the shoulder in the days following a May 29 appearance against the Astros. Even with the imminent resumption of a throwing program, Speier may not be a candidate for activation until July when factoring in a likely eventual rehab assignment.