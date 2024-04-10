Speier (neck) worked around a hit and a hit by pitch to turn in a scoreless inning of relief Tuesday in the Mariners' 5-3 loss to the Blue Jays. He struck out one of the five batters he faced.

Speier went unused in both of the Mariners' past two games after experiencing some neck discomfort following his most recent appearance in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Brewers. The Mariners never seemed to have much concern about Speier's health, and a couple days off was seemingly all he needed to move past the neck issue.