Speier (shoulder) fired a scoreless inning in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Albuquerque on Friday, allowing two hits and a walk without recording a strikeout.

Speier was also credited with the hold during his 14-pitch frame, which saw him locate half of his offerings for strikes. The left-hander is now slated to move down to the Mariners' ACL team for his next rehab appearance Monday, after which he'll be evaluated for likely activation coming out of the All-Star break.