Gonzalez is 5-for-13 with one home run, one double and six RBI in three games since getting promoted to High-A Everett.

A career .324 hitter in the minors, Gonzalez slashed .348/.403/.530 with nine home runs and eight steals in 73 games for Single-A Modesto, where he also logged 32 games in 2022. Even with all that experience in full-season ball, Gonzalez doesn't turn 20 until January and is looking like one of the best pure hitters in the minors.