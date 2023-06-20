Gonzales owns a .342/.397/.500 slash line with 24 extra-base hits and 37 RBI across 252 plate appearances with Single-A Modesto.

Gonzales' robust offensive resume also includes seven steals, 17 walks and 41 runs, seemingly leaving him with nothing left to prove at the Single-A level after also putting in a solid 32-game stint at Modesto last season. The precocious 19-year-old is also carrying an impressively modest 15.9 percent strikeout rate, and he figures to ascend to High-A Everett before too much longer.