Kirby did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing four runs on eight hits over six innings against the Royals. He struck out two.

Kirby pitched well for most of the afternoon, allowing one run over the first five innings before Maikel Garcia reached on a fielding error to open the bottom of the sixth. The right-hander would then allow four consecutive hits and a sac fly, leading to three more runs coming across for Kansas City. Kirby had allowed one or fewer runs in each of his previous three starts coming in while his two strikeouts on the afternoon matched his season low. He now holds a 2.05 ERA through three August starts and has not issued a walk over that stretch.