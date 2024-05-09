Kirby (3-3) was hit with the loss against the Twins on Wednesday, allowing four runs on four hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out four.

Kirby didn't have his best stuff Wednesday, surrendering back-to-back home runs to Carlos Correa and Trevor Larnach in the first inning, along with a third long ball off the bat of Willi Castro in the following frame. The right-hander had not allowed more than one home run in a start coming in and had held opponents to one or fewer runs in each of his previous three outings. On a positive note, Kirby has now gone at least five innings in five consecutive starts, posting a 32:3 K:BB over that stretch.