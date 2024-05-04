Manager Scott Servais said Friday that Kirby has been dealing with a right knee issue, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Servais added that Kirby's knee isn't considered a major problem, but it was the reason why he was pulled from his start Friday after throwing just 88 pitches through six innings. The Mariners will keep an eye on the right-hander's condition, but at the moment it appears Kirby should still be able to make his next start -- tentatively scheduled for Thursday against Minnesota.