Kirby (7-6) allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five over 6.1 innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Orioles.

Kirby's gone seven starts in a row without allowing more than two runs, but he didn't get any run support Tuesday. The Mariners mustered two hits and four walks but couldn't scrape together a run, leaving Kirby to take his first loss since May 24. The right-hander continues to give his team a chance to win, maintaining a 3.32 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 101:10 K:BB across 105.2 innings through 18 starts this year. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Blue Jays.