The Mariners selected Kirby's contract from Double-A Arkansas ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Rays.

The 23-year-old right-hander will enter the rotation as the Mariners' new No. 5 starter after Seattle optioned the struggling Matt Brash to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. Kirby, the No. 20 overall selection in the 2019 first-year player draft, dazzled over his five starts at Arkansas this season, posting a 1.82 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 32:5 K:BB in 24.2 innings. Since Kirby didn't cover more than 68 innings in any of his first three seasons in the professional ranks, the Mariners will likely manage his workloads carefully in his first taste of the big leagues. With that in mind, Kirby probably shouldn't be expected to surpass the 120-inning mark in 2022, even if his talent and production warrants a long-term stay in the big-league rotation.