Kirby allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out one in 2.1 innings in a 9-5 win Thursday in Oakland. He did not factor into the decision.

Kirby was in trouble throughout the start as he allowed multiple baserunners in each inning he pitched. He managed to keep a run from scoring in the first two innings but allowed six of the seven batters he faced in the third to reach safely with five eventually crossing home plate. It was his shortest outing of the season and just the second time in his last 13 starts that he allowed more than two runs. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week against Texas.