Kirby (10-9) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits over three innings against the Mets. He struck out three.

Kirby struggled to get through the Mets lineup, throwing 73 pitches across three frames before being pulled. The outing marked Kirby's shortest start of the season. The 25-year-old is in the midst of a rough patch, having allowed 11 runs across his last three appearances (14.2 innings) while being tagged for a home run in each outing. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come Friday at Tampa Bay.