Kirby (11-10) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up three runs on eight hits over seven innings in a 6-3 victory over the A's. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The right-hander did serve up a solo shot to Zack Gelof in the fourth inning and a two-run homer to Brent Rooker in the sixth, but otherwise Kirby allowed nothing but singles as he delivered his first quality start since he shut out the O's back on Aug. 12, and collected his first win since Aug. 5. With the Mariners in a dogfight for the AL West title, and not guaranteed a wild-card spot if they fall short, the team needs Kirby to continue this return to form to close out the season -- if he stays on turn, his final two regular-season starts would both come at home against the Astros and Rangers next week.