Kirby has a 1.82 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 32:5 K:BB across 24.2 innings through five starts for Double-A Arkansas.

They've been steadily capping him at five innings, which makes sense because he only threw 67.2 last year, but the limited workload does offer some cause for skepticism about Kirby's ability to make big-league fantasy contributions in 2022. Nonetheless, it's clear that Double-A hasn't been much of a challenge for him (nor was it last season), so Kirby's likely to bump up to Triple-A before long, with his MLB debut to follow sometime this summer. As long as you keep your expectations for this year in check, you won't be disappointed; after all, Kirby is arguably the best pitcher in the minor leagues not named Grayson Rodriguez.