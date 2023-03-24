Kirby fired five no-hit innings in Wednesday's Cactus League win over the Dodgers, allowing one walk while recording nine strikeouts.

Kirby's near-perfect showing was an excellent tune-up for the regular season, with the right-hander needing just 37 pitches to get through his five frames. Kirby has now pitched 8.1 scoreless frames overall in his last two spring training starts, potentially portending a standout second season following his impressive 8-5 record, 3.39 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across his first 25 big-league starts in 2022.