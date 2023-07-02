Kirby (7-7) allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out seven over seven innings to earn the win Saturday over the Rays.

Kirby didn't allow a hit until the sixth inning, when he gave up a double to Yandy Diaz and a home run to Luke Raley. Aside from those minor missteps, Kirby turned in another strong outing for his fourth consecutive quality start. This was the first time he's walked multiple batters in a start this year. The right-hander has allowed nine runs (seven earned) over 26.1 innings in that span. For the season, he owns a 3.21 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 86:9 K:BB through 101 innings across 16 starts. Kirby is projected for another challenging start on the road in Houston next week.