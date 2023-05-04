Kirby (3-2) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out two over seven innings to earn the win Thursday over the Athletics.

It was a fifth straight quality start for Kirby, who bounced back from a tough-luck loss in his last outing versus the Phillies. While it was a solid performance, the two strikeouts were a season low for the right-hander. He's at a solid 3.11 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 26:3 K:BB across 37.2 innings over six starts, again displaying excellent control. Kirby's next start is projected to be at home versus the Rangers next week.