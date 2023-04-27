Kirby (2-2) took a hard-luck loss Thursday, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over eight innings against Philadelphia. He struck out seven.

Kirby faced little resistance from the Phillies on Thursday, as he allowed just one run in a career-high eight innings. Unfortunately, he got no help from his offense as the Mariners fell 1-0, handing Kirby a loss despite his dominant performance. Since allowing four runs in his first start, Kirby has strung together four straight quality starts. He lowered his ERA to 2.93 with a 0.95 WHIP and a sparkling 24:2 K:BB. The 25-year-old right-hander currently lines up to face the A's in his next outing.