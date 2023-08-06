Kirby (10-8) allowed a run on three hits and struck out five without walking a batter over seven innings to earn the win Saturday over the Angels.

The lone blemish on Kirby's line was a Randal Grichuk solo home run in the third inning. This was a return to Kirby's impeccable control -- he'd issued eight walks over his last seven starts, an unusually high mark for the right-hander. He's logged 16 quality starts in 22 outings this season, pitching to a 3.32 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 124:14 K:BB through 135.2 innings on the year. Kirby is projected for a difficult home start versus the Orioles next weekend.