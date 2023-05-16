Kirby (5-2) earned the win over Boston on Monday, allowing one run on eight hits and one walk while striking out six batters over 6.2 innings.

Kirby got through five scoreless frames before the Red Sox tagged him for a run in the sixth. He finished off that inning and got two more outs in the seventh before being lifted with two runners on base after tossing 97 pitches (66 strikes). Kirby fell one out shy of extending his three-game streak of throwing at least seven frames, but he did stretch his run of quality starts to seven consecutive contests. He's pitching like an All-Star this season with five wins along with a 2.45 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 41:4 K:BB through eight starts.