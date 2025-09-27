Kirby (10-8) took the loss Friday, giving up two runs on three hits and one walk over five innings as the Mariners fell 3-2 to the Dodgers. He struck out 10.

It's the second time in his last three starts that Kirby has fanned double-digit batters, but he didn't get enough run support in a potential World Series preview to extend his winning streak to three. The right-hander has been prone to the occasional meltdown in the second half of the season, getting tagged for seven earned runs twice in his last 12 outings, but he didn't allowed more than three runs in any of the other 10 starts, giving Kirby a 3.82 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 78:16 K:BB over his last 66 innings heading into the postseason.