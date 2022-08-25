Kirby didn't factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing one run on eight hits over seven innings in a 3-1 loss to the Nationals. He struck out nine without walking a batter.

The rookie right-hander was impressive once again, firing an efficient 85 pitches (69 strikes) before exiting with the Mariners down 1-0, but his teammates were at least able to take him off the hook for the loss with a run in the eighth. Kirby hadn't worked more than six innings in a start since July 2 as Seattle keeps a close eye on his workload, but he still sports a 2.43 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 40:4 K:BB through 33.1 innings since the All-Star break.