Kirby didn't factor in the decision against Oakland on Saturday despite allowing just one run over seven innings. He gave up three hits and one walk while striking out nine.

Kirby fell behind by a run in the first inning but held Oakland scoreless the rest of the way, retiring 16 of the final 17 batters he faced. The right-hander racked up 15 swinging strikes and tied his career high with nine punchouts, but he had to settle for a no-decision since Seattle wasn't able to get on the scoreboard until the eighth frame. This was a strong bounce-back outing for Kirby after he allowed a career-worst seven runs over four innings in his previous start. He is putting together a standout rookie campaign, posting a 3.75 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 58:8 K:BB over 60 frames.