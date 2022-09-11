Kirby (7-3) earned the win over Atlanta on Saturday, pitching six innings and allowing an unearned run on three hits and no walks while striking out six batters.

Kirby was dominant through six frames, allowing just two baserunners -- one of whom was wiped out on a double play. He yielded a single to lead off the seventh and was pulled after the next batter reached on an error, but Seattle's bullpen did a good job of limiting the damage, and Kirby was tagged with just an unearned run. The rookie right-hander finished with his ninth quality start of the campaign, and he recorded his fifth win over his past seven starts. Kirby has rewarded fantasy managers who stuck with him after some early-season growing pains. Since the start of July, he's posted a 1.99 ERA and 66:7 K:BB over 58.2 innings.