Mariners' George Kirby: Fares well in Game 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kirby didn't factor into the decision during Monday's 4-3 loss in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series against the Blue Jays, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out three over four innings.
Kirby was tagged for a run in the bottom of the first inning after issuing a leadoff walk, followed by a pair of singles. However, he was able to escape the jam without suffering further damage and exited the matchup with a lead. The Mariners would later surrender a two-run lead in the seventh, bringing the right-hander's postseason run to an end. Kirby responded nicely from a disastrous outing in Game 3, when he surrendered eight runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four in four-plus frames.
