Kirby (13-10) allowed three hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over six shutout innings to earn the win Sunday versus the Rangers.

While the Mariners came up short in pursuit of a playoff spot, Kirby still took the hill and turned in a gem for his final start of the year. He won his last three starts of the campaign, allowing just three runs over 19 innings in that span. The 25-year-old right-hander ends 2023 with a strong 3.35 ERA as well as a 1.04 WHIP and 165:19 K:BB over 190.2 innings across 31 starts. His 0.9 BB/9 was by far the best among qualified starters this season -- Tampa Bay's Zach Eflin was next closest with a 1.2 BB/9.