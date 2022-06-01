Kirby (1-1) earned the win Tuesday after he tossed six scoreless innings, allowing four hits, a walk and hitting a batter while striking out five versus the Orioles.

Kirby was in full control in this one, allowing just six batters to reach base. Ramon Urias notched a double bottom of the fifth, accounting for the only extra-base hit against him in the contest. After two consecutive difficult outings where he combined to give up nine runs in 10 innings, Kirby produced his scoreless start of the season Tuesday. The strong effort lowered his year-long numbers to a 3.46 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 28 strikeouts over 26 innings in five starts.