Kirby allowed just three hits and struck out seven over nine scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Orioles on Saturday.

Kirby brought his best against the American League's top team, but he came away with nothing despite the gem. He faced just 29 batters, erasing one of the three hits he surrendered on a double play. Kirby also threw 73 of 103 pitches for strikes, again showcasing his high-end control. The right-hander now has a 3.11 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 131:14 K:BB through 144.2 innings over 23 starts on the year. He's lined up for a favorable road start in Kansas City next week.