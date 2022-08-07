Kirby (3-3) allowed one earned run over six innings and picked up the win in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels. He gave up six hits, struck out eight batters and walked none.

The Mariners scored only two runs Saturday, but that was plenty for Kirby, who allowed only two extra-base hits and just missed tying his season high of nine strikeouts. Since being tagged for a season-high seven earned runs June 27, Kirby has given up only six earned runs over his last five starts, covering 26.1 innings in that span.