Kirby (5-4) took the loss Friday versus the Pirates, allowing seven runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out four over 4.2 innings.

Kirby came into this start having allowed just three homers in his first nine outings. The Pirates then launched four long balls off of him, including Andrew McCutchen's blast on the second pitch of the game. This was Kirby's worst start of the season, and the second time he's given up four homers in a game in his 35 career games. The right-hander's ERA ballooned to 3.43 with a 1.10 WHIP and 51:6 K:BB across 63 innings. He hasn't had many disasters like this, though he is lined up for a challenging home start versus the Yankees next week as he looks to bounce back.