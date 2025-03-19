Kirby (shoulder) hopes to begin playing catch in the next few days, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

After receiving an injection last week, Kirby has since resumed strengthening exercises but will remain in Arizona for three more weeks to continue his rehab. The Mariners shut Kirby down from throwing on March 7 due to right shoulder inflammation, and the star right-hander's timetable for a return remains up in the air a bit. With Kirby's throwing program still yet to begin, it sounds like fantasy managers shouldn't plan on having him available until mid-April at the earliest. "I'm hoping to get back up there by the middle of April," Kirby said.