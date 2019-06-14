Mariners' George Kirby: Inks deal
Kirby, the 20th overall selection in the 2019 first-year player draft, signed with the Mariners for the full slot value of $3,242,900 on Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Kirby is a highly regarded right-hander who managed an 8-2 record and 2.75 ERA across 14 starts during his junior year at Elon University this past season. The 21-year-old's ability to miss bats and pinpoint control are particularly impressive aspects of his game and led to a 107:6 K:BB and NCAA Division 1-leading 17.8 K/BB. Kirby is expected to begin his professional career at Low-A Everett, which opens its season Friday.
