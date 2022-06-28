Kirby (2-3) took the loss against Baltimore on Monday, allowing seven runs on nine hits and and one walk while striking out two over four innings.

Of the nine hits Kirby surrendered in the contest, six went for extra bases -- including four that left the yard. The rookie wasn't able to keep the Orioles off the scoreboard in any frame, and he needed 95 pitches to get through four innings. The performance was a big letdown after Kirby had tossed four quality starts over his previous five appearances. The four homers and seven runs were both season-worst marks for the right-hander, and his ERA shot up to 4.08 as a result of the rough night.