Kirby did not factor in the decision against the Mets on Saturday, hurling four innings and allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out one.

Kirby was electric in his big-league debut last Sunday, striking out seven over six scoreless frames. He wasn't as effective against the Mets, allowing the first run of his career in the first inning and watching two more runs cross the plate in the third (though both were unearned). More tellingly, Kirby struck out only one batter and notched a mere seven swings-and-misses. He was inefficient as well, needing 89 pitches (60 of which were strikes) to get through four frames. Despite the mediocre outing, there's still plenty to love about Kirby's arsenal and upside, and he'll likely get the opportunity to bounce back with another start. That is expected to take place in Boston next week.