Mariners' George Kirby: Nabbed by Mariners with 20th pick
The Mariners have selected Kirby with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
Kirby hails from Elon, a small university in North Carolina, but his stuff would have played just fine against SEC hitters. He has a prototypical 6-foot-4, 205-pound frame and a picturesque right-handed delivery that should lead to plus command in pro ball. One of his most impressive achievements was a dominant 13-inning stint as a reliever in the Cape Cod League last summer, where his fastball was a mid-90s monster. As a starter this spring, however, he has been sitting in the low-90s with his fastball. It still works as a plus offering in that range, thanks to his advanced command. He is one of those pitching prospects where it is unclear which of his three offspeed pitches will emerge as go-to weapons, and a lot of that will probably be dictated by which of those pitches the Mariners see the most potential in. As of now, his curveball, slider and changeup all flash plus potential. In a weak pitching class, Kirby is a dark horse to emerge as this draft's best big-league starter.
