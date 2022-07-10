Kirby was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday.
Kirby has struggled a bit across his last three starts, allowing 10 earned runs, 22 hits and three walks in the span of 15.1 innings. However, this move likely has more to do with the team managing his workload as the All-Star break approaches, as he's already thrown 89 frames combined between Double-A Arkansas and Seattle in 2022. Kirby threw only 67.2 innings in 2021, and the Mariners aren't likely to take many chances with one of the best pitchers in the organization.